3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

Excellent new construction in Copper Creek Estates! Spacious and open ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen features granite countertops. Buyer will receive a $1,950.00 credit towards new appliances. Yard, UGS, and landscaping included!! Full basement ready for future expansion with rough-in plumbing for a 3rd bathroom.

