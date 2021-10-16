 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,500

Quality construction in the newly developing Copper Creek Subdivision. Incredible build quality with option to customize the features in your future home. Gorgeous upscale interior with black hardware throughout, vaulted ceilings, commercial grade LVP flooring and stain guard carpet. Home has 3-car finished garage and included landscaping! This home is not just beautiful but built to LAST.

