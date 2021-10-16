3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,500

Quality construction in a developing neighborhood. Located on the west side of Grand Island away from the bustle of town lies Copper Creek subdivision. This development is being built by one of the top builders in Hall County. The quality of build is incredible with opportunity to customize your future home features. Your foundation is an important part of any structure and these homes have a beaver systems already built into each foundation with drainage tile along the exterior AND interior of the entire foundation and window wells of the two egress windows. The aesthetics of the interior speak for itself with black hardware throughout, vaulted ceilings, commercial grade LVP flooring and stain guard carpet. You will notice so many additional quality touches throughout the home like spray foamed sill plate, Pella windows and doors, passive radon mitigation, fully insulated and finished 3 car garage. Landscape is included! This home is not just beautiful but built to LAST.