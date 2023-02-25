Beautiful ranch-styled home built two years ago! Huge yard, custom stonework in front. Large kitchen island with quartz countertops. The basement has the potential for two additional bedrooms. Underground sprinkler system and diamond coat siding included.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $305,000
