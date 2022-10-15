 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $305,000

Beautiful ranch-style home built two years ago! Huge yard, custom stone work in the front—large kitchen island with quartz countertops. The basement has the potential for two additional bedrooms: an underground Sprinkler system and diamond coat siding.

