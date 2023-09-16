Welcome to the Copper Creek! This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a dining area and kitchen/great room combination, and laundry room on main floor. Basement is ready for you to finish! Sod, sprinklers, and landscaping included.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
