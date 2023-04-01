Great home located in Copper Creek Sub on a cul-de-sac, large fenced yard, 3 bed/2 bath, new tub/shower inserts, new paint throughout entire home, 2 car attached garage, open living/dining/kitchen combo, all appliance stay, all electric home, unfinished basement ready for your touch. HOA fee covers trash/yard waste for $25/month
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000
