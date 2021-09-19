 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $277,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $277,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $277,000

Four level split on a quiet cul-de-sac in Brentwood. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bath locations (2 full baths and one 1/2 bath), 2 family rooms (2 fireplaces) and a non conforming bedroom and game room in the basement. The garage is oversized, large fenced yard with a deck and patio. New central A/C just installed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News