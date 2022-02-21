 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000

  • Updated
Beautifully updated home! 3+1bdr, 3ba. New roof, gutters & ext paint in 2020. Fabulous oversized 2car detached garage/shop added in back with heat and A/C. All new windows, doors (int and ext), paint and trim t/o. Bsmt was completed, adding a NC bdr with lrg closet, kitchenette and epoxy floors on one 1/2, other 1/2 carpet. All new flooring t/o entire home. Kitchen & bathrooms fully remodeled.

