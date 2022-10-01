 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $274,900

Beautiful 2 story new construction in the popular Copper Creek Subdivision. Master Bedroom on main floor. Sitting loft on upper level. Basement for future expansion. HOA $300 per year, includes garbage. Sod, Sprinklers, and landscaping included.

Work-based green cards on record pace

WASHINGTON — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is on track this fiscal year to process the most employment-based green cards in the history of the program, after several years of falling short on processing goals.

