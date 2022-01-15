 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $269,900

Very cute home in new subdivision. All new carpet in the Living Room, Bedrooms, and Hallway. Home sits on a large fenced in yard with nice deck for entertaining. Play set stays. Full, unfinished basement ready to be finished. All appliances including Refrigerator and Clothes Washer & Dryer stays. This home is a must see!

