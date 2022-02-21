This fun multi-level home has great features, a large, privacy fenced backyard with storage shed, deck and playset. 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths, main floor living room, lower level play room or office, lower level family room. Well-lit garage with epoxy floors has plenty of room. Kitchen has dishwasher, garbage disposal and built in microwave. Very new HVAC. Motivated seller!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000
A unusual love story that spanned over 75 years.
City of Kearney officials today (Tuesday) considered temporarily suspending their hunt for a new city manager when one of the two finalists failed to arrive for the two days of getting to know Kearney and getting to know the candidates.
The Roeders invested in more space, the exterior is sheathed in long-life quality siding, and there’s a driveway as wide as an aircraft carrier for easy take-offs and landings. After trips to the market, Tom and Marta can easily unload their vehicle from the shelter of their double garage.
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
It’s a use it or lose it proposition, Gov. Pete Rickets said. Unless Nebraska builds a $500 million canal to carry South Platte River water into Nebraska, Colorado can keep the water.
The woman is accused of going through the homeowner's drawers and consuming alcohol and food.
Council members were forced to call off the Tuesday reception and considered calling off today’s interviews, but decided to go ahead with interviewing the other finalist, Colton, California City Manager Bill Smith.
Mickey Sodoro, a longtime Omaha Realtor, was killed in December 2020 at the rental house he was showing. Amid the pristine, almost antiseptic environs, there were signs, small and large, that something grisly had taken place.
The reception was planned as an opportunity for the public to meet William Smith, city manager of Colton, California, and Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, Missouri.
Four Hub Territory wrestlers in Classes B & C advance to Friday's state wrestling tournament semifinals
Minden’s Robert Nelson and Orrin Kuehn earned positions in Friday’s Class B semifinal round by winning two matches on Thursday. In Class C, Gibbon’s Jose Escandon and Amherst’s Quentyn Frank survived to earn semifinal berths.