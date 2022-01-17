 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $259,900

Lovely 3br, 3ba ranch style home in NW GI! All new paint, new vinyl flooring, all new kitchen appliances. Basement offers a laundry room, a bonus room for an office/workout space/play room etc, a full bath, lrg family room, and a NC bdr. Sits on a 1/2 acre, fenced in back yard, UGS, storage shed, and a spacious 2car attached garage. Beautiful Koi pond w/ waterfall in back also! More pics coming.

