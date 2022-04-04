Shows Great! Close to Fonner Park & Water Park. Nice kitchen/dining with sliders to covered patio & privacy fenced yard. Great corner lot adds to private back yard. MOVE IN ready with updated baths & flooring throughout. New living room window, new concrete patio, newer trim work & interior paint. Rough-in for 3rd bath in lower level. Attached single garage + 14x29 detached garage. Neat and tidy!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $247,000
