Townhome in newly developed area. Spacious open concept on main floor w/pantry and 1/2 bath. 3 bedrooms including main suite with large walk in closet & 3/4 bath, full bath, & laundry room on the second level. Egress window in unfinished basement for a potential 4th bedroom. All electric, UGS, SS appliances. Don't Miss Out!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $245,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fossil of a 310-million-year-old spider has been discovered and identified in Germany.
The victory keeps Kearney alive in the Midwest region tournament at Whitestown, Indiana.
The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking to amend the charges against the to include first-degree murder and removing or concealing human…
Byron Eash hails from Ohio, but despite the long distance, he's something like a regular at Oakland Express Fuels in Oakland, Nebraska.
A Grand Island woman faces charges after a road rage incident Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Kearney.