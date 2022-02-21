 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $242,000

  Updated
Gorgeous split foyer home on a corner lot and close to many of your favorite amenities! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath locations, kitchen/dining combo, beautiful kitchen, updated paint throughout, updated fixtures, wood burning stove, with tons to adore and storage galore. 2 car over sized garage, patio and deck, privacy fence and shed.

