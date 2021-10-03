3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $240,000

This lovely jewel box has so many great features! Big closets, built in entertainment center, huge pantry, completely refreshed eat in kitchen, 2 patios, cozy basement family room and large basement bonus room that has built in closet storage. This is all nestled on a tree lined street; 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 1 car detached garage, fenced in yard. Brand new HVAC and water heater, newer roof.