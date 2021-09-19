 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $235,000

Incredibly clean, quality home near shopping and restaurants. Newer Roof, siding, kitchen windows, front & back entrance doors. Oak Floors under carpet in 3 main floor bedrooms. Beautiful landscaping new in 2018 with new deck and some concrete in 2015. This house is a must see! 1 nonconforming bedroom in basement and 1/2 bath off master. Large fenced back yard with U/G sprinklers & patio.

