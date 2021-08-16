Plenty of living space, includes a family room, living room and dining room. Three bedrooms. Two full baths. Main floor laundry. Huge garage. Great yard!! Roof new 2020. Most windows have been replaced.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $229,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — A state trooper was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout with patrol troopers Wednesday morning in south-central Nebraska, authorities said.
- Updated
Three area schools will be led by new superintendents this year.
- Updated
There is no parole or good time granted with federal prison.
In exchange for his plea charges of felony tampering with a witness and a protection order violation, a misdemeanor, involving the same victim were dismissed.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
Students go through an application process to attend school at the center, and every semester new students may apply to attend the school.
- Updated
More than half the cases in the past month have been among people younger than 40, and an overwhelming majority are unvaccinated
There’s a broad variety of paints available at Choice Paint & Supply. Complementing the store’s range of interior and exterior paints are specialized products, including stains, pool coat, industrial paint for metal buildings and powder coating.
Buffalo County recently purchased the 20,000-square-foot building in south Kearney for $1.5 million.
- Updated
The plan would use revenues from two tax sources paid largely by visitors: the current restaurant tax and a state sales tax turnback.