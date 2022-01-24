 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $225,000

Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years
Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years

Larry Brannagan has worked in a grocery store for most of his life. His father, also Larry, owned and operated Mr. B’s Grocery Store in Wood River. Brannagan followed in his dad’s footsteps and has owned and operated his own store, Larry’s Market, in Shelton for 35 years with his wife, Joanne.

