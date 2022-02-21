 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $219,900

  • Updated
Move right in as everything is ready for new owner. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath locations. Big basement family room, storage and a bonus room. Family room has egress window. All within the last 4 to 5 years, the roof, siding were replaced. Some newer windows, Fresh coat of interior paint & new flooring. Great fenced lot, single attached garage and single detached garden shed.

