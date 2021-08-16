3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $189,900

Charming 3 bedroom home in a great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath with a basement. 14 x 14 workshop attached to the home and a 12 x 20 garage, plus a 10 x 24 shop on the back of the garage. Old world charm with a front covered porch, breakfast nook, fireplace and hard wood floors under the carpet. U/g sprinklers and a very nice back yard.