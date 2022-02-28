 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000

307 E South Street Grand Island, NE 68801 Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:00pm LIVE Auction at location of the home 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - Updates & Improvements - Detached Garage - Underground Sprinklers - Kitchen Appliances Included - Neat & Tidy Home is selling As-Is, Where-Is, with no guarantees. Buyer's inspections are encouraged prior to the house selling, please call to view the home before the March 17th h Auction Date. All financing arrangements must be lined up prior to the auction. Sale is NOT contingent upon financing. TERMS OF SALE; 10% Down payment day of Sale; Balance due on or Before April 18, 2022 at which time a marketable title will be delivered. Cornwell Inc are agents of the seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News