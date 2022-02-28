307 E South Street Grand Island, NE 68801 Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:00pm LIVE Auction at location of the home 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - Updates & Improvements - Detached Garage - Underground Sprinklers - Kitchen Appliances Included - Neat & Tidy Home is selling As-Is, Where-Is, with no guarantees. Buyer's inspections are encouraged prior to the house selling, please call to view the home before the March 17th h Auction Date. All financing arrangements must be lined up prior to the auction. Sale is NOT contingent upon financing. TERMS OF SALE; 10% Down payment day of Sale; Balance due on or Before April 18, 2022 at which time a marketable title will be delivered. Cornwell Inc are agents of the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeffrey Sikes was scheduled to be sentenced in January 2018, but failed to appear for his hearing, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.
The fires were allegedly set to force Walmart Inc. to meet demands related to interstate and foreign commerce, which was set forth in the men’s manifesto titled, “The Walmart Manifesto.”
Kearney Police Department Officers and Colorado State Patrol worked together and obtained a search warrant for a Penske rental truck located in the area of Grizzly Creek Rest area near Rifle, Colorado. The stolen tires from Graham Tire were located inside the rental truck.
A Lincoln man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of strangulation in Buffalo County Court.
According to the KPD report, the burglary happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 10:20 a.m. Feb. 14.
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
The brother and sister team took over the restaurant at 1401 Second Ave. from Nick and Claire Loughly, who started the business in the 1990s. James worked as an employee for the Loughlys.
In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.
10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.
Kearney Public Schools is rearranging some administrative positions with the incoming superintendent, Jason Mundorf. Mundorf’s replacement will be Dr. Chris Loofe, in a combined position as associate superintendent and finance director.