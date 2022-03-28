 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $150,000

  • Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Main floor has 1 bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Basement has potential for more living area. Furnace and Air new 2019. Windows upstairs new 2019. All other windows new 2022. AMA

