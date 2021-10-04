3 Bedroom Home in Glenvil - $485,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Contract Pending Remain on market for backup offers only. Unique, updated, and secluded are just a few of the words we'd use to describe this well cared for acreage just 15 miles from Hastings! Enjoy country living with the convenience of paved roads and an asphalt driveway up to the house tucked back up off the road. The home was fully remodeled 2015/2016 with an open concept, custom wood floors and stairs, granite counter tops, highly efficient geothermal heating/cooling system, and high-end appliances. Resort-like master bedroom has sitting room with electric fireplace and large custom bathroom with walk- in shower and electric fire place. The attached garaged is oversized for two vehicles, and the fully finished walkout basement can easily accommodate a 4th bedroom. Outside of the home is a wrap around porch with a deck and above ground pool, a fenced in area for dog, sprinkler system and landscapi