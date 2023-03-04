Better than new, 2 plus bedrooms, 2 bath home, big lot, this house was built in 2017. Seller is related to listing agent
3 Bedroom Home in Elba - $215,000
Better than new, 2 plus bedrooms, 2 bath home, big lot, this house was built in 2017. Seller is related to listing agent
Related to this story
Most Popular
The barn has been Suzanne and Cole Brodines’ primary residence for seven years.
Over the course of Tuesday morning, a total of four burglaries were reported at businesses in the north part of the city as well as one in the…
Tate Lewis came home to Pleasanton to open The Sand Bar restaurant 15 months ago. He has only one regret: that he didn't do it sooner.
The couple has combined their visions to bring The Drive Golf and Lounge to downtown Holdrege.
The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Michael L. Swalley of Kearney.