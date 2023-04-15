Better than new, 2 plus bedrooms, 2 bath home, big lot, this house was built in 2017. Seller is related to listing agent
3 Bedroom Home in Elba - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alleged incident involved multiple UNK students and a female faculty member.
A brief applause broke out from the crowd when the board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which included the policy.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church will break ground at 10 a.m. Saturday for a $3.6 million addition. It will include a gathering space, reconfig…
According to KPD, the victim was a 37-year-old male from Kearney who was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital by private vehicle with no…
The state as a whole added about 4,400 people in 2022, according to Census figures, while Lancaster County added 1,336 people.