 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

Ranch home with so much to offer. 3 bed,plus 1 non conforming, 2 full updated baths, wood floors through out. open kitchen/living area. Sunroom looking out to the privacy fenced back yard which includes concrete patio, nice big shade tree and garden area. New garage door and furnace. New steel building with alley access. Thrasher installed basement sump pump & gutter extensions have been added.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News