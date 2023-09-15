You come upon a dead-end gravel road, you almost miss the winding, tree-lined driveway...you follow its narrow path and it leads you to a historic, hidden brick building that was once the hydroelectric power plant not too long ago. It has now been converted into a beautiful, spacious home with marble countertops and travertine tile. You look out at the river, take a deep breath and instantly find your soul reaching its inner peace...welcome home.LandAccording to the plat map, the property is approx. 2.64 acres with approx. 570 feet of riverfront to the South Loup River. The entire property is wooded and secluded. There is a narrow, winding-wooded driveway into the property from 2nd Avenue. Just East of the property, 2nd Avenue Dead-Ends. There is a well and septic on the property. ImprovementsWow... you will never find something more unique than this property in your life. This historic hydroelectric power plant was converted into a beautiful, spacious home in 2000. It offers the perfect hideaway for those looking to enjoy nature and seclusion. On 2.64+/- acres, you are completely surrounded by timber. The South Loup River is a beautiful site outside your kitchen window! The aesthetics of this home fit perfectly with its surroundings! The beautiful orange-red brick of the building, combined with the hunter green doors and brass hardware is simply perfect. Then add to it the luxury features of the green marble countertops and window ledges with the large travertine tile all the way from California... it all feels very special. ...highlights worth noting: Marble countertops and window ledges throughout (from Marbolis in Anaheim, CA) Travertine floor tile throughout (from Marbolis in Anaheim, CA) Fireplace (wood) in main living space Brass fixtures Shed with potbelly stove Fresh paint (2023) Composite decking and railing (2023) Brick walkway (2023) Various construction improvements (2023) Open-Loop Geothermal Unit installed (2018) Flat roof re-filled and concrete added (approx. 2016) Metal roof (approx. 2013) Addition 1279 sq ft completed (2010) This 2430 sq ft home offers 3 bedrooms (potentially 4) and 3 bathrooms (potentially 2 more if desired) in total. On the upper level (2430 sq ft), you will find a large master bedroom with serene views. Attached to the master bedroom is an en-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. There is an additional bedroom with en-suite bath and large walk-in closet as well. Also located on the upper level is a third bedroom. The main level of the original building consists of a large open-concept living and kitchen with views to the outdoors all around. A bath with corner shower and laundry, utility room, pantry storage, wood fireplace and access to the garage is also located on the main level. The addition to the building features a large open room with a small deck, great for an additional living space or master bedroom. There are also two full bathrooms located in the addition with large walk-in closets attached to them. The current owner did remove the sewer lines however to the bath fixtures as they had issues with lines freezing in the winter. If you desire for the bathrooms to be functional again, more insulation will be required underneath the structure. Property runs on a geothermal heat and air system. The detached garage has room for two stalls or it could function as a workshop. It has a concrete floor and electrical. There is attached parking to the home located in the old canal on the West side of the property. One of the water turbines was removed, and that is where you access the inside of the home from the canal/garage. There is one turbine still intact on the South side! It's a feature point of conversation for sure! Located on the South side of the home, off of the kitchen, is the new composite deck patio area. Attached to it is the old power plant office, which would function great as a she shed, art studio, workshop, etc. It even has a potbelly stove! It also has an aesthetically pleasing spot to store all your wood for your stove and fireplace! RecreationEnjoying walking right off your property into the South Loup River! Fishing, swimming, kayaking, tanking, air boating are all options to be enjoyed right from your property! Bird watching is spectacular on this property as well. With approx. 2.64 wooded acres, hunting is also present especially with the property being located at the fork of the Middle Loup and South Loup River. The popular Sherman Reservoir is approx. 24 miles to the North if you're looking to take a boat out and enjoy more water sports. The destination golf course located in the Sandhills of Nebraska, The Prairie Club in Valentine, NE is approx. a 3 hour drive from this property. You can also fly into Valentine, NE as many golfers do. Region & ClimateSummer High:the July high is around 87 degrees Winter Low:the January low is 13 degrees Rain:averages 26 inches of rain a year Snow:averages 26 inches of snow a year On average, there are 225 sunny days per year in Boelus.The US average is 205 sunny days. Boelus has mild summers and cold, snowy winters. HistoryBoelus was founded in 1885, near the fork of the South Loup and Middle Loup Rivers in Howard County, NE. The original name for the town was "Howard City", but because of its similarity to another Nebraska town "Harvard City" a large amount of mail was mis-sent. Therefore it was decided that a new name should be chosen for the town. Two of the families at the time were "Boesen" and "Larson". Taking "Boe" from the family name of "Boesen" and the "L" from "Larson" and then the letters "US" for the United States, a composite name "Boelus" was created. Funny though that the legal papers for the town are still Howard City, and you may find that your map shows "Howard City" instead of Boleus. This Hydroelectric Power Plant began operation in 1914. It first generated power for the Central Power Company, then for Consumers Public Power and still later for Nebraska Public Power District before being phased out around 1972. One of the turbines is still calling this powerplant home! LocationBoelus (population 210) is located in the Southwest corner of Howard County, Nebraska. The property is Southeast of Boelus approx. 3 miles. The village of Boelus has a post office, grocery store, bank, fire department, fuel site, campsite with playground, community building and more. There are regional and international airports located in Kearney, NE (45 miles).. Grand Island, NE (30 miles).. Omaha, NE (180 miles) and Denver, CO (400 miles). There is also a municipal airport in the nearby town of Loup City, NE (24 miles).