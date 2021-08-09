Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - WOW! What a rare find! This maintained farmstead could be your next home! Lets start inside this one and a half story farmhouse. One the main level you will find the master bedroom, one bathroom, main-floor laundry, a spacious kitchen, and a dining and living area. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and a small den area. In the basement you have tons of storage along with an additional shower. Outside includes a 40x60 quonset, 2 car-garage, 1 car workshop, an additional 1-car garage, granary, barn with a corral and a separate well. The pasture provides income potential or a space to keep your personal livestock. The property is on well water and a septic system.
3 Bedroom Home in Bladen - $400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN — A Ravenna man has been federally indicted for bank fraud between 2017 and 2019.
It said this is the first COVID-death in its seven-county region since spring.
Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop at Cheyenne, Wyoming, today and is traveling east toward North Platte, where it will spend two nights.
At Tuesday’s meeting of Grand Island Noon Rotary Club, Greenwald, as the club’s guest speaker, also spoke against critical race theory and mandating face masks for schoolchildren.
TRU Cafe also was the first in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks to feature fresh air dining on the sidewalk outside the establishment.
The Brunings of Minden have been full-time campground hosts at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area since 2014. They epitomize happy campers. The 110-site campground is peaceful and quiet, they say. Guests are well-behaved.
- Updated
There will be 160 jurors summoned for the trial, and a questionnaire will be used in the process of selecting jurors.
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
- Updated
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin. Trooper Goodwin, 37, died Thursday in Scottsbluff, according to an NSP press release.