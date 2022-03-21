 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $110,000

  Updated
This property is within city limits but gives the acreage vibe at the end of the street surrounded by trees. The house is 1,380 sq feet with a partially unfinished basement and small garage. The main level includes the kitchen, living room and office. The upstairs has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house has many features that maintains its antique charm with the trim, bookshelves and built-in storage. The property is agent owned.

