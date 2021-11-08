3 Bedroom Home in Alda - $219,900
Lovely quiet cul-de-sac living! Nice location with well-kept ranch home! Nice yard and deck. Large master bedroom and floor plan.
The transaction happened 652 feet north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St.
The Nebraska State Patrol crime lab confirmed that the substance was in fact about 381 grams, or 13 ounces, of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.
The eastbound lane of I-80 between Cozad and Lexington was closed for two hours during the evening of Monday, Nov. 1 after a semi carrying cattle turned over.
Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, called the new variants “worrisome” at Friday’s weekly public Two Rivers press conference. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Laura Ryan wants to boost Kearney’s reputation for destination businesses.
The Kearney Catholic High School Foundation has announced that Cindi Richter has resigned as the foundation’s director of development, effective Dec. 3, to pursue another opportunity.
The closure has stemmed from ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents at the location and increased operating costs, officials say.
According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney pleaded no contest to robbery, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.
A DNA sample will be taken and compared with DNA available in missing persons cases in the area, the sheriff's office said.
At approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Durango speeding on I-80 near Kimball. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. NSP records show that a search of the vehicle revealed 37 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, and a handgun.