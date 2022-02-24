Neat as a pin! This 2 bedroom home has newer carpet and paint. Convenient one-level living. Located in a small town, it's close to everything, schools, shopping and parks.
2 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $72,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
The Roeders invested in more space, the exterior is sheathed in long-life quality siding, and there’s a driveway as wide as an aircraft carrier for easy take-offs and landings. After trips to the market, Tom and Marta can easily unload their vehicle from the shelter of their double garage.
According to the KPD report, the burglary happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 10:20 a.m. Feb. 14.
A Lincoln man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of strangulation in Buffalo County Court.
Court records detailing the allegations against her have been sealed because documents contain confidential information.
The smoke caused zero visibility along the highway, and Highway 183 was shut down briefly due to the fire.
Kearney Public Schools is rearranging some administrative positions with the incoming superintendent, Jason Mundorf. Mundorf’s replacement will be Dr. Chris Loofe, in a combined position as associate superintendent and finance director.
10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.
CHI Health Good Samaritan's EMS crews administered NARCAN 11 times in 2019, 16 times in 2020 and 22 times in 2021.
State Sen. Mike Groene says he is resigning from the Legislature and pulling out of a race for NU regent after reports emerged Friday that he photographed a female staff member without her permission.