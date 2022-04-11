2 Bedroom Home in St Paul - $259,900

Incredible potential on this fun Post and Beam Home!! Large price drop! This is not your typical ranch style home. Room to expand. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1bath, and Living Room on 2nd Level. Great room, small office or non-conforming bedroom, and 1 bathroom on Main Level and includes some cool poles and a couple of stud exposed walls. If you want to live in a simple and fun home...and be on the go...less than a 1/4 mile off the highway with views...yet be in a private spot... This might be for you. If you have carpentry skills and like to shoot...this may be for you. 13 acres to enjoy! Low taxes! Well and Septic...propane gas forced/air heat...central air...large attached garage on one side with two overhead doors...2nd attached garage on other side with 1 overhead door. It is a private lane all the way until you pull into the garage or great room! It has a huge deck and a large covered front porch area. SO much potential. Metal Roof...tons of insulation. 1' wall thickness is about 6 inches wider than where you are now. 200 Amp Electric means room for future expansion! Got kids? So much room to learn about nature and the outdoors and when they come in...Don't worry...they won't hurt the floors with concrete on the main level and excellent laminated wood upstairs...which means NO Carpet Stains. Got Pets? Plenty of room for them to roam and yep...NO Carpet Stains!! Conventional loan or cash only!! This might be the property that you live in for a while and build that big fancy home you always talk about...then convert the main level into a huge party room with an apartment upstairs for the guy who can't drive home!!