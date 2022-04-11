 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $85,000

  • Updated
Great starter home or rental property on a large lot! 2 Beds with potential for a 3rd or even 4th. New Roof and updated furnace. Property is selling "As-Is" Call to set up a showing today!

