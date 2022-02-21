2 Bedroom Home in Republican City - $199,000

Looking for a Lake home outside city limits? You have found it!! Beautiful secluded feeling acreage just 5 miles northeast of Harlan County Reservoir! 2 BR, 1 BA, 2 story Home on 2 Acres, 3 Car detached garage/outbuilding. Established windbreak, gorgeous countryside views! Main floor offers an Open concept Kitchen, Dining, Living area. Nice pantry, appliances are included. 2 Bedrooms, Full bathroom with jetted tub/shower combination. Laundry room, water softener. Second story is roughed in for a 2nd bathroom & is ready to be finished. Large picture window to take in the beautiful sunrises and a door on the west side that would make a nice deck or patio area, complete with privacy from the established windbreak. Propane stove provides heat for the entire home, window AC unit included. Roof new in . Private well water, hydrant on west side for convenient watering or garden. Call today to schedule a showing! Listed by Lunzmann Realty.