2 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $83,000

Great first time project home or investment property. Hardwood floors in much of the first level and a large living area in the basement. Fireplace was working when last used, but is currently closed off. Furniture in home stays with property, as does small exterior storage shed. Property will sell as-is.

