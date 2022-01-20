2 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $82,500
Great Investment Property! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, all new carpet. New furnace in 2020 + new air conditioner in 2021.
Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.
Kearney police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
Property owners would be smart to watch their mail in one week, Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner said. That’s because the white envelopes arriving around Jan. 21 could contain information to save money on property taxes.
Joshua James Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, are each charged in Buffalo County warrants filed Tuesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies.
It was the lowest point of my career, and I was unsure what the alternative was for me. The Kearney Hub rescued my career, and it didn’t hit me until I found out that I was on the verge of my first anniversary in Kearney.
Where did the time go?
Larry Brannagan has worked in a grocery store for most of his life. His father, also Larry, owned and operated Mr. B’s Grocery Store in Wood River. Brannagan followed in his dad’s footsteps and has owned and operated his own store, Larry’s Market, in Shelton for 35 years with his wife, Joanne.
Gibbon Public Schools and Shelton Public School both took two days off in the past week in order to give staff members a chance to recover from illness.
First-year Husker A.D. Trev Alberts says "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department." Feels like the new boss is turning up the heat.
The work that will be completed this year will cost about $630,000. About $400,000 of that figure was raised by the Kearney Whitewater Association.
Paul, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to a total of 90 days in jail and placed on two years probation for causing Powell’s March 27 death. Phelps County Judge Tim Hoeft sentenced Paul for one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.