Building Contractors Dream Property located near Hastings' newest development: The Theater District. The Theater District which is three blocks away and across from the Hastings Municipal Airport will have new restaurants, shopping, grocery, and a theater... all within walking distance of this property. Did you know the city plans a bike trail alongside this property to the Theater District which will be perfect for evening strolls? The 10 lots on the west side are suitable for duplexes, triplexes, townhomes or other housing. These lots are approximately 50' x 75' deep and preliminary approval has been obtained from the city for 8 triplexes after survey. TIF has also been previously approved for this property. Preliminary plans can be provided to you if you are interested in the current owner's vision. Maybe you're wanting to build your dream house centrally located to the High School, Hastings Middle School, and a grade school. This lot would be perfect for a large house close to amenities and with room for grass and flower and vegetable gardens but having the convenience of city utilities and services and with amazing sunset views. Additionally, the three acres allow you to park all your toys without rental costs. The East side consists of three large building lots. There are no plans for a city street through this property because of the traffic issues it would cause on 12th Street. Also on this property is two houses with established trees. The charming brick house is a converted stable that has previously been on Airbnb with success. This house provides an additional 1008 square foot of living space. It has a wide plank wood floor, loft suitable for twin beds, high ceilings, fireplace and exposed brick. It is a great flex space for birthday parties, man cave, Husker games and guests. It has a separate electrical meter. With the addition of benches and tents, this property would make an awesome wedding venue. The other house has been renovated with new plumbing, electricity, marble tile counters, high end Wolf range, high end cabinets and an added laundry room. You will also find a converted antique vanity, marble zero entry shower and large master bedroom. The second bedroom is perfect for a full-size bed or office. Some of the windows have been replaced and others are still the original wavy glass. The barn which has a one car garage could be converted into kitchen space for events or for a shop to tinker. Don't miss out on the opportunity to view this diversified investment opportunity.