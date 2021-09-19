2 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $125,000
2 bedrooms, new furnace in 2020. Water heater 2018. Long term tenant. Need 24 HR notice. Detached single car garage. Roof 5 years old.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The battalion was put on alert for a possible mobilization a year ago, and received formal orders in March.
- Updated
ZooZeum is approaching its third anniversary. It opened in November 2018 at 2302 Central Ave.
- Updated
As of Wednesday, 41,361 of the roughly 98,000 people in Two Rivers are fully vaccinated, or 54.4% of the eligible population, which includes anyone older than 12.
- Updated
Several other businesses already have opened on the Expressway, including a bank, a landscaper and an engine manufacturing plant.
- Updated
Deputies responded to the accident near mile marker 295 at 5:42 p.m. The two vehicles involved were traveling west.
- Updated
The board came to the agreement during the five and a half hour meeting Monday at the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater.
- Updated
Officers were able to determine that the stabbing occurred outside a residence in the 1700 block of First Avenue in south Kearney following a disturbance between two males.
The Bearcats carry a 2-1 record as they prepare for their next road game 7 p.m. Friday at Millard West.
Tuttle is being held at the Phelps County jail on 10% of a $200,000 bond, and must post $20,000 to be released.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.