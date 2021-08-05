 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000
spotlight

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

The exterior of this home is nearly finished, this means you get to move into your home sooner than other lots for sale in this subdivision! ALL ELECTRIC new construction home in desired Copper Creek subdivision. 2 bdr, 2 ba w/ a 2 car attached garage! Kitchen will feature granite countertops, main floor laundry, UGS, sod, and landscaping included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News