Brand New Townhome in Copper Creek Estates! This well built townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and convenient. You'll enjoy the open concept living room and beautiful kitchen. All on one floor. Covered patio for outdoor enjoyment. $2,000 Appliance Allowance. HOA covers Trash.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
KEARNEY — The sound of traffic on Interstate 80 rumbled in the background this morning as a crowd estimated at 150 watched the ceremonial begi…
On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news: That two-year starter Myles Farmer…
Terence "Bud" Crawford is on top of the world, and Omaha is over the moon about it. Plans are in the works for a citywide parade celebrating t…
Sen. Deb Fischer secured more than $20 million for water infrastructure projects across Nebraska in a bill that was unanimously advanced Thurs…
Assibey is excited to work with Amy Williams and coaching here is also special for his family because his wife grew up in Stapleton.