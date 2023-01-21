 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $225,000

One Level Living...No more stairs. 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Copper Creek Estates. Open living room/ Kitchen design with a large kitchen island. Main floor everything, including: Master bath w/walk-in closet and master bath, main floor laundry, second bedroom and two car garage. Let the association take care of the yard and snow removal in this easy living townhouse.

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

