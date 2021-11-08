 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $205,000

This neat ranch home is conveniently located near multiple schools. Two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, two car attached garage, large sunroom all situated on a half acre lot. Gorgeous wood cabinets and skylight in the kitchen make for a welcoming entrance into this home!

