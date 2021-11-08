 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

  • Updated
Adorable 2+1 bdr, 2ba home in a great location! NC bdr in basement. Kitchen updated w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, backsplash tile, & waterproof upgraded vinyl plank flooring w/ lifetime warranty. Wood floors t/o main level refurbished in 2017. New carpet in basement in 2018. New roof/gutters on house & garage in 2016. Heated tile floor and jet tub in main level bath.

