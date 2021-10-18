 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

This well maintained, adorable home is ready for you to move into! 2 bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths, washer & dryer and newer kitchen appliances stay, refreshed main floor bathroom, Corian counters in kitchen, potential for 3 additional bedrooms and huge family room in the basement. Good sized one car detached garage, patio in the backyard and cute front deck make outdoor time easy!

