 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000

An affordable NEW all-electric home that has been lived in for only four months. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & a main floor laundry! The basement is framed for a possible family room, two bedrooms with egress windows, & plumbed for a third bath Oversized one-car garage with a patio area out back, with underground sprinklers. A must-see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News