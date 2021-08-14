An affordable NEW all-electric home that has been lived in for only four months. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & a main floor laundry! The basement is framed for a possible family room, two bedrooms with egress windows, & plumbed for a third bath Oversized one-car garage with a patio area out back, with underground sprinklers. A must-see!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — A state trooper was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout with patrol troopers Wednesday morning in south-central Nebraska, authorities said.
The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin. Trooper Goodwin, 37, died Thursday in Scottsbluff, according to an NSP press release.
- Updated
During a public hearing slated for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, the elected officials will gauge the public’s support for a proposal for the city of Kearney to issue not more than $34 million in general obligation bonds.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
In exchange for his plea charges of felony tampering with a witness and a protection order violation, a misdemeanor, involving the same victim were dismissed.
- Updated
There is no parole or good time granted with federal prison.
Schools have posted Return to School plans on their websites, and the schools currently were operating in the green this week. However, that is subject to change.
The Brunings of Minden have been full-time campground hosts at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area since 2014. They epitomize happy campers. The 110-site campground is peaceful and quiet, they say. Guests are well-behaved.
- Updated
Students go through an application process to attend school at the center, and every semester new students may apply to attend the school.
- Updated
Three area schools will be led by new superintendents this year.