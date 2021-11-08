 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000

Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage. The basement is finished with a family room, bonus room and bath. Nice sized, fenced yard.

