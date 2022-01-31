 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $169,000

  • Updated
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath charming home with a pretty, maintenance free exterior. Has been a rental but it is spotless and move in ready. Appliances stay. Includes main floor family room and a huge living/dining room. Eat in kitchen. Basement has laundry and 3/4 bath plus a big recreation room or a nonconforming bedroom.

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself
Local News

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself

Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

