 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $147,500

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $147,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $147,500

What a great place to start. Neat and clean with new flooring and paint, move in condition. Located just east of the hospital and close to shopping and services. 2 nice sized bedrooms and a laundry room large enough to double as your office. Eat in kitchen, one car garage and a fenced back yard. This would be a great place to start or finish.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News